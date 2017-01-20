Weight restriction placed on all Knox County roads for two-weeks

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A weight restriction will be placed on all Knox County Roads for then next two weeks starting Jan. 20.

Officials report this is due to the rise in temperatures and the rain that has caused Knox County roads to thaw. To prevent damage to roads, there will be a 10-ton load limit for all roads for two weeks.

The road conditions will be monitored closely, in the event of freezing the load limit could be removed or if temperatures remain high it may be extended.

Highway officials are hoping to avoid damage to roads and a massive pot-hole repair project in the spring.

For more information you can call the Knox County Highway Department at 812-882-2884.