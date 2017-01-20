“We’re engaged and we’re watching,” Group leaves for Women’s March on Washington

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Dozens of local people embarked on a journey to Washington, D.c. Friday evening.

Members of local churches and organizations, in addition to students, and area moms are going to the Women’s March on Washington.

The 54 women and one man met tonight in Terre Haute to board a bus.

We talked to Sister Barbara Battista before she left. She told us this trip is important to voice concerns about President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, especially that against marginalized groups.

“This is a great opportunity to say on the first full day of the new presidency to send a message to the administration that we’re engaged, we’re here, we’re present, we’re watching and we’re willing to make the connections necessary to protect our democracy, to say this government is for all people,” said Sister Barbara.

The group will join upwards of 300,000 people in Washington. There are other “sister marches” happening around the world.

They will leave the capitol Saturday evening, and arrive back in the Valley Sunday morning.