Marshall, Olney, Robinson, Lawrenceville advance in LIC

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) — In the first round of the Little Illini Conference boys’ basketball tournament, four teams advanced Saturday to the semifinals.

Top-seeded Marshall opened the day of action against Paris. The Lions easily took care of business, beating the Tigers 73-53.

No. 2 seed Olney won the day as well, defeating Red Hill in overtime by a score of 54-52.

In the third game of the first round, the host Robinson defeated Casey-Westfield 66-53.

And in the final game, Lawrenceville beat Newton 50-47.