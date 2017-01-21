Matching challenge helps beautify Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A county-wide challenge has been accomplished!

The Parke County Community Foundation offered a matching challenge to six towns in its area.

The deal was for each town to raise $5,000 and it will be matched by the foundation with $20,000. The money would then go toward parks, community centers and beautification projects in Parke County.

“Parke County is only 16,000 people,” Brad Bumgardner, Exec. Director of Parke County Community Foundation, “You know small communities are at risk. So this program here, we developed it to try to assist them in making sure their towns are vibrant, but not just now, in the next 50 and 100 years.”

Bloomingdale, Montezuma, Marshall, Rockville, Mecca and Rosedale had the last six months to raise the money. Organizers say each town raised at least $10,000 each.