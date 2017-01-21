Rose-Hulman basketball splits double-header

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Rose-Hulman men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted a double-header Saturday at Hulbert Arena against Transylvania.

In the men’s game, the Engineers dug themselves into a hole early in the game and struggled to fight back for the final 30 minutes. Rose-Hulman got within five points on two occasions, but were unable to close the gap. The Pioneers won the men’s game 103-95.

In the women’s game, Rose-Hulman fared better from the start. Both teams traded baskets in the early parts of the game. In the end, the Engineers came out on top. Rose-Hulman defeated Transylvania’s women’s team 76-71.