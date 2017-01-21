Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomfield man

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of a man from Bloomfield, Indiana, which is about 86 miles south of Indianapolis.

Police are looking for Richard Griesemer, 87. He is a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. Police say Griesemer was last seen Saturday, January 21 at 12:30 p.m. in Bloomfield. He is believed to be in danger.

Griesemer was last seen wearing a purple or blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

He is believe to be driving a White 1990 Ford F150 pickup truck with Indiana plate WGD372.

If you have any information on Richard Griesemer, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department by calling 812-384-4411 option 1 or 911.