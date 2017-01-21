Unusual weather forces farmers to brace for negative consequences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana is known for its unpredictable weather. With over four inches of rain and the unseasonably warm temperatures, January has brought an unusual forecast.

Farmers are facing the challenges of Mother Nature first hand.

For Brad Burbrink, his farm is more than a piece of land. It’s a way of life.

“Our whole operation is based around family and it’s what we all do,” said Burbrink.

In all his years of farming, this January is unlike many winters he’s seen.

“Standing out here without a coat on is nice but standing out here with our mud boots on in mud every day is not much fun,” said Burbrink.

The Be-N-Ag family farm stretches on for miles. Right now it’s filled with puddles of standing water.

“With this much rain and these warm of temperatures, it’s just soft and muddy,” said Burbrink.

A drenched ground is not what a farmer wants to see. So far January’s rainfall is more than double the monthly average.

The monthly average is 2.51 inches and the Wabash Valley currently sits at 4.18 inches as of January 20.

This forecast is halting some farmers’ crop season.

“You just can’t get out and do those things so it’s limiting the amount of work being done out the fields this winter,” said Burbrink.

The increased rainfall and unusually warm temperatures aren’t all bad news for farmers.

“High humidity and high temperatures may see an increase in pests for farmers but you would also see an increase in pollinators which would be great,” said Purdue University’s Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator, Dana Gadeken.

Gadeken says the rain and humidity allow the soil to absorb extra nutrients, making for better conditions come planting season.

Although the weather has both negative and positive effects, farmers say it’s too early to tell if this unusual weather will have any negative long term impact for this crop season.

Burbrink finds Indiana’s unpredictable weather exciting.

So he’ll take Mother Nature with her good and her bad because this is a life that runs in his family’s roots.

“We get to work every day, one as a family together which is always exciting and two getting to work with what god’s given us here in southwest Indiana,” said Burbrink.