Walk with a Doc event promotes fitness and awareness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley hospital is helping you stay fit and aware when it comes to your health!

Good Samaritan Hospital offers their Walk with a Doc program on Saturdays.

Every Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m., a Good Samaritan physician will lead participants on a walk along the Vincennes University’s Recreation Center Track. The physician will start a short discussion on a health topic and then join participants as they walk around the track. Participants can walk as many, or as a little, laps as they want.

The event is aimed to help people improve their health and be educated when it comes to different health topics.

Walk with a Doc is free, no registration is required. For more details, you can visit Good Samaritan’s Facebook page or website.