Women’s March takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Women’s Marches are taking place all across the country and that includes right here in the Wabash Valley.

People gathered at the Vigo County Courthouse around noon on Saturday.

Dozens of women and some men came out for the event. They displayed signs vying for several rights including the right to consent.

Overall, participants say it was a peaceful event with many messages being shared.

“When the people wave when they’re going by it’s one of the best feelings ever,” said Rain Larimer, participant, “Even if people are not giving a positive sign, I know they’re paying attention, and that is so important, and if you can take even a negative message and make it positive it’s a very good thing.”

Another Women’s March was also held Saturday morning at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.