TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Saturday was the big night for talented singers in the Wabash Valley!

It was the final round of the WTHI-TV Karaoke Contest at the Indiana Theatre. News 10’s Rondrell Moore and Ross Rowling hosted the event.

The winner of the contest will get to take a guest along with them to the Grammy’s on February 12th!

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

1st Place – Kim McMurray

2nd Place – Kate Brown

3rd Place – Nic Strain