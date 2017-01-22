Balloon release remembers lives lost to addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Memories of loved ones sail into the sky as a sign of remembrance and loss to addiction.

The Freebirds Solution Center held a balloon release Sunday.

In general, the center wants to help others work through addiction.

Sunday’s event was focused on the friends and family members who have suffered a loss. Organizers say the balloons carry an important message.

“Letting them to know to rest in peace, letting them know that we love and that they’re happy now,” said Karen Eckerman, Sober Living Coordinator, “Obviously some people don’t understand drug addiction. It’s a pain. You are in pain.”

Eckerman says the organization would like to turn the balloon release into an annual event.