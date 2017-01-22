Local firefighter celebrates 50 years of service

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A local firefighter celebrates a major milestone… Half a century of service!

Ronald Travis works with the Clay City-Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department.

On Sunday, Travis was surrounded by family, friends and community members to celebrate all of the time and work he’s invested. When asked about his favorite memory serving in the last 50 years, it’s no surprise it involved improvements for the department he loves.

“Well probably the best one is when my wife started the grant for this building and we ended up getting it,” he said, “Rhonda Nicelinger helped, she’s my daughter. She did the writing and taking pictures and stuff. Then, the three of us went and talked to the Lilly Board and we got the grant!”

You might be wondering when the firefighter will decide to hang up his gear. When News 10 asked him how many more years he’d be putting in, he responded with “I have no idea”!

Congratulations Ronald and thank you for your service!