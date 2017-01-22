One person dead following accident in Edgar County

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – One person is dead after an accident in Edgar County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at U.S. Route 150 westbound, just west of Edgar County Road 2100 E, near Paris.

Based on preliminary information, Illinois State Police say vehicle one was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 150 near Edgar County Road 2100 E. Vehicle two was traveling eastbound at the same location.

Officials say vehicle one traveled into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason, striking the front of the other vehicle head-on.

The driver of vehicle one, a 39-year-old woman from Paris, Illinois, was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries.

The passengers of vehicle two, two children younger than 16-years-old, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for injuries. Officials say the driver of vehicle two, a woman, died at the scene.

Officials are not releasing names at this time.

The roadway remains closed and drivers will be re-routed onto county roads.