TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Terre Haute South standout Ethan Cox committed Sunday to play football at Indiana State.

The senior linebacker holds the Braves’ school record for career tackles at 375.

In his final season at Terre Haute South, Cox racked up 89 solo tackles and 53 assists. He earned first team all-conference honors and was named to the first team all-Wabash Valley.