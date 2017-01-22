Vigo County student attends presidential inauguration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of 10 high school students with Indiana 4-H attended the presidential inauguration on Friday.

Wade Hart, one of the lucky 10 students, is from Vigo County.

“I was overwhelmed, I was definitely excited because I knew how big of a deal it would be and I just couldn’t wait to get out there,” said Wade Hart, a senior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

For months, Hart has been looking forward to standing in the nation’s capital surrounded by thousands of people, all there to witness history.

“I had chills, I had never experienced anything like that before,” said Hart.

He landed the opportunity by winning an essay contest. At 18-years-old, he’s compelled to end racism in the United States.

So he tackled the issue in his paper and was chosen to spend a week in Washington D.C. with Indiana’s 4-H group.

Hart told News 10 he hopes his essay inspires people to treat each other equally, just as he has learned to treat others throughout his experience with 4-H.

Wade was surprised by what he saw while standing at the National Mall. While many people chanted in support of President Donald J. Trump, others also protested against the new leader.

“It was crazy,” said Hart. “There were just people everywhere, there was a lot of security so you could feel the tension with the police.”

But for Hart, it wasn’t about who won or lost the election. It was witnessing the exchange of power first hand.

“I just want to tell people that being an active citizen can really make an impact in the community and make a huge impact on others around them.”

The 10 students and two chaperones also attended workshops about the role of the president and the three branches of government.

They participated in events from Tuesday – Friday in Washington D.C. and learned how they can make an impact as involved citizens in the democratic process.