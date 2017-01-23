Charges pending in fatal Sunday afternoon accident in Edgar County

Related Coverage One person dead following accident in Edgar County

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – Illinois State Police reports charges are pending in connection with a head on collision that killed one person in Edgar County.

The crash happened on U.S. 150 just west of Edgar County Road 2100 E. before 2 p.m. (CT) on Sunday.

ISP reports a blue 2013 Chrysler driven by Carrie Lee Collier, 39 of Paris, was traveling west on U.S. 150. The red 2009 Chrysler minivan driven by Beverly A. Whitkanack, 78 of Paris, was traveling east on U.S. 150.

Officials report the car driven by Collier crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck the van head on.

Whitkanack was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. There were two juveniles in the van at the time of the accident. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Collier was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash report states all involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and that the airbags went off in both vehicles.

Illinois State Police stated there are charges pending in this case.