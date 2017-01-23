Curt Mallory named ISU football coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Indiana State finally made it official. As Sports 10 reported last week, Curt Mallory has been named the new head football coach of the Sycamores.

An Indiana native, Mallory will take the helm at Indiana State after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Wyoming. During his 22-year coaching career, Mallory also coached at Michigan, Ball State, Indiana and Illinois. This is his first head coaching job.

Curt is the son of legendary Indiana University coach Bill Mallory.

Indiana State will introduce Mallory in a press conference on Wednesday morning.