Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for missing 19-year-old Switz City woman

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Jan. 18.

Deputies report Contessa Schlegel, who also goes by Tess or Tessa, was last seen between 9 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 18.

The report states she was leaving with an unknown person (or persons) in an unknown vehicle and may have been heading to the Bloomington area.

Schlegel is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet 6-inches, 130 pounds, hazel eyes, pink and purple dyed hair and a piercing in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing a white halter top, stretch pants, black jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 812-384-4411.