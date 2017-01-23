Indiana State basketball works on team chemistry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Indiana State basketball team returned to practice Monday after another tough weekend loss. This time it was Wichita State who beat the Sycamores.

Indiana State fared much worse against the Shockers than the first time the two team met at the Hulman Center. Indiana State lost 84-58 on the road Saturday.

But there’s no time for Indiana State to dwell on the loss. The Sycamores continue Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday visiting Illinois State. The Redbirds beat ISU 77-58 earlier in the season, in a game that included “the worst 20 minutes of basketball [the Sycamores] have played,” said Coach Greg Lansing.

Lansing says this week is all about his team meshing better as a unit.