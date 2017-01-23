Indiana State students reflect on historic trip to Presidential Inauguration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Several Indiana State University students have returned to campus from the trip of a lifetime.

Last week, they were in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Now that they are back to class, they are reflecting on their historic journey.

Two amazing stories – one shared experience. “We were as close as people could get to the Capitol Building,” said ISU student, Nate Berg.

“Now I feel super charged!” added Shayla Bozdech, who’s also an ISU student.

Nate Berg, Gerald Roberts and Shayla Bozdech were all three in Washington D.C during the inauguration.

Berg said, “Going to the inauguration was more of an atmosphere type thing, it was definitely interesting hearing people around you talk, hearing people scream.”

Nate and Gerald went to D.C. on their own. They received tickets through Congressman Larry Bucshon’s office. Those tickets, giving them access inside the event. After standing in a security line for about an hour, they were allowed to enter.

Up close and able to hear remarks from politicians and President Donald Trump. Now back in Indiana, they have event programs, signed pictures, and tickets to remember their trip.

“It was unbelievable. I feel like I may never see that many people in one area like that, maybe ever,” said Roberts.

Shayla went with the American Democracy Project at ISU. A group of more than 100 students who share a passion for politics. “Whether they were supporting Trump there or whether they were supporting the protesters there, I think everyone had a valuable experience. We waited in a lot of lines and walked a lot of miles, but I think it was definitely worth it.”

Making memories that they will never forget.

“Seeing all of those people and something they were passionate about while joining together for one cause and one individual, I think that was the most interesting thing by far,” said Berg.