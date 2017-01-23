Martin County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled from police

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect involved in an incident that happened near Mobley Road.

The suspect officials are looking for is described as a slender tall white male, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. “This subject fled our officer in a dirty, light colored, newer Dodge Charger or Dart with the taillights that go across the trunk,” Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The vehicle was last seen heading Eastbound on State Road 450.

Martin County officials ask for anyone who has information or sees this vehicle to contact police immediately. They ask for citizens to take precaution and to not approach this vehicle and/or subject.