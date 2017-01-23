Purdue-based institute to research military’s ‘hidden heroes’



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For nearly two decades, the Purdue-based Military Family Research Institute has dedicated itself to improving military members’ lives.

Thanks to a recent grant, the institute will now try to shed light on those caring for our nation’s heroes.

The institute has been around for the past 17 years. Its focus is to make an impact on the lives of military members and their families.

“It’s a unique challenge that they face,” said Kathy Broniarczyk, the institute’s director of family support. “And it’s our responsibility to actually kind of help understand that challenge and what they have faced because then we can make and help guide others in making important decisions about how to best help this group.”

MFRI recently received some exciting news.

“We actually received a grant from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and their Hidden Heroes campaign, which actually focuses on the hidden hero in terms of the military caregiver,” Broniarczyk said.

The institute was one of more than a dozen nonprofit organizations to receive part of the 2017 Hidden Heroes Grant.

Broniarczyk said service members often need assistance when they make their way back from combat. She said there are more than 3 million military caregivers across the country.

“Hidden heroes are spouses … as well as potentially young children, and they’re kind of hidden,” said Broniarczyk. “The Elizabeth Dole Foundation really wants to bring light to that particular population and the challenges they have.”

Broniarczyk said MFRI’s Measuring Communities Initiative will use the $10,000 grant.

They will allocate their resources to combine data received from Hidden Heroes and various organizations. The data will be used to shed light on the topic, educating the public about these families and the needs they may have.

She said grants will help continue research and develop new programs into the future.

“We’re always looking at, ‘What is the next need?’” she said. “We always have to be looking at what is coming up. So it’s not just, ‘Here we have some programs, and we’ll expand them.’”

She said MFRI is always looking for ways to innovate.

Nearly 150 organizations nationwide applied for part of the grant.