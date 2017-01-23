Ready or not … it’s Tax Season!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Monday the 23rd is the first day the IRS is accepting electronic tax returns.

For some, tax season can be a confusing and difficult time.

That’s why News 10 reached out to a professional for tips and tricks to make your tax filing season, a smooth one.

Michael Perkins of Larrison’s Tax Service is gearing up for another tax season.

He says if you’re going through a tax preparer, you’ll need some extra documentation for your 2017 appointment.

That’s because the IRS is trying to prevent fraud and identity theft.

He says, “Driver’s license, picture ID for you, and your husband, if you’re married. A social security card for everybody on the tax return. The IRS is imposing rules on tax preparers that they want us to see and collect as much information as we can.”

Perkins says that next to buying a home filing your taxes is one of the biggest financial obligations you’ll have.

Since it’s a yearly practice, he says it’s important that you make sure it’s being done correctly.

Perkins says, “If you get in bad with the IRS and you don’t follow up, and you don’t understand the letters they send, then you’re just creating more headaches and problems for yourself. And it doesn’t go away easily, believe me.”

Perkins says you’ll be better off having all your forms and information ready before e-filing or going to an accountant.

He also says to keep an eye on the calendar.

Perkins says, “This year anybody that has an earned income credit on their tax return or the additional child income tax credit, their refunds are going to be held up until at least February 15th. And I don’t look for anything to be direct deposited until the last week of February.”

Normally Tax Day falls on April 15th. But, this year that’s on a Saturday.

Emancipation Day is being observed Monday the 17th, so Tax Day gets pushed all the way back to the 18th.

That’s three extra days to file your taxes, so make them count!

Perkins says having a refund direct deposited is typically a safer option than having a check mailed to your home.

It’s also 10 to 14 days quicker than a paper check.

Perkins says if a preparer tries to charge you for direct deposit that should be a red flag.

He says it’s illegal for a preparer to charge you for that.

For more helpful information on tax preparation and filing, you can call Larrison’s Tax Service at (812) 232-1040. You can also visit their website, and hover over “Resources” for a Tax Appointment Check List, IRS Withholding Calendar, and more.