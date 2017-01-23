Terre Haute South hot streak continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — The Terre Haute South basketball team has quite a bit of momentum after picking a big Conference Indiana win over Bloomington North on Saturday. The 65-61 victory over the Cougars moved the Braves to 4-0 in league play, in a tie for first place.

IUPUI commit and Terre Haute South senior Jaylen Minnett provided most of the Braves’ offense, scoring 38 of their 65 points.

As the Braves prepare for a big Friday night game against Bloomington South, the team hopes it can play like it did on Saturday night.