Two arrested on drug charges in Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people are behind bars in Loogootee after an Indiana State Police trooper spotted a wanted man.

Last week, police made a traffic stop in front of the White River Co-op on US 50 in Loogootee.

As the trooper was returning to his car, he saw a car being driven by 41-year-old Joshua Jones drive past.

Jones was wanted on charges from last November.

When the officer caught up with Jones, it was in his driveway on Dover Hill Road.

Jones was immediately arrested.

A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Faith Chestnut was detained.

Police found a pipe allegedly used for drugs on Chestnut.

Jones is facing charges of:



– Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

– Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

– Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

– Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Charges from November 2016:

– Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

– Possession of a Handgun without a License, Class A Misdemeanor

Chestnut was charged with:

– Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

– Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

– Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

– Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor