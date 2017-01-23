Two month drug investigation in Greene and Clay counties ends with nine arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – After a two month investigation, officials report nine arrests were made in connection to a ‘drug organization.’

A joint investigation involving Indiana State Police, Jasonville Police Department, Linton Police Department, Worthington Police Department and DEA-Evansville dismantled what officials are calling a methamphetamine organization spanning several counties.

Officials report this organization was responsible for the distribution of about two pounds of crystal methamphetamine per month in Greene County and Clay County.

Warrants were served on Jan. 20 and nine were arrested without incident. These warrants were served in Marion County, Greene County and Clay County.

All nine who were arrested are facing a charge of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. While serving the warrants about five ounces of crystal methamphetamine was located along with a quarter of heroin, half ounce of crack cocaine and 15 firearms, one of which was stolen.

Arrested:

Kenneth Eberhardt, 40 of Linton

Jay Honchell, 54 of Jasonville

Brenda Chesterfield, 38 of Jasonville

Larry Stevenson, 66 of Jasonville

Steven Dickey, 54 of Indianapolis

Wesley Sapp, 39 of Coalmont

Julie McGuire, 42 of Clay City

Troy Hutchinson, 25 of Indianapolis

David Jackson, 63 of Coalmont