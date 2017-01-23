Vigo County Parks and Rec working to add county park to Dresser community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vigo County Parks and Recreation is keeping busy.

“As individuals have been voluntarily vacating the Dresser area, we’ve taken on a challenge in deciding what needs to be done for that area,” said Supt. Kara Kish.

Kish says they’re hoping to enhance the area with bringing in a new county park.

“We know that individuals since 2008, since the flood, have been voluntarily vacating,” she said, “There’s a FEMA buyout program and now we’re looking at individuals who are voluntarily vacating their land and looking at other opportunities for acquisition.”

One property going through the acquisition process is the Salvage Yard.

“One of the land owners recently who has been interested in acquiring the property, we entered into a grant agreement with the state, through the Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust to acquire approximately 20 acres of land,” she said.

Kish says the grant is approximately 33 acres in total.

At Monday night’s board meeting, Kish presented board members with paperwork regarding the completion of Phase II of the project. Kish says there’s still another portion of environmental testing left. Board members voted to continue on with the testing as well as to ultimately close on the property by January 31st.

“We’ve had a great success in acquiring properties in the Dresser area,” said Kish, “It’s been a great collaboration between the Vigo County Parks Department, between Riverscape, Indiana State University, the city, there’s just been tremendous partnerships.”

Kish says if the opportunity is there, they’ll do all they can to turn the vacancies into something for everyone.

“We’re looking at design opportunities for that area,” she said, “What we know right now is that if residents no longer live on that property, we want to make sure to convert that land into really it’s only potential and that’s a county park.”