Wabash Valley deputy uses viral experience to help educate

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) – Scammers work to get their hands on your hard earned money, and they work many different ways to do so.

One of those is a scare tactic.

Imagine getting a phone call saying you’ll be taken into custody by your local sheriff’s office unless you pay up.

Making you think something is wrong.

It’s something Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Sanders says happens often.

“We get calls from our residents,” Sanders said. “A lot of them say hey this just happened. And if it’s a new one that we hear we say hey thanks, we appreciate it. We write it down just so everybody has an idea of what the new scam is going around.”

But this call in question came to Sanders’ personal phone.

Working for the Sheriff’s Office, he quickly realized the call was nothing more than a scam.

Sanders wanted to use the situation it as an educational tool.

So he took to Facebook and recorded his conversation live.

“Sometimes in law enforcement it’s nice to know what they’re going to say,” Sanders said. “So whenever people call us we can say well this is going to be their next step. This is how they play their game. And we can help educate the public by talking about knowing what their next step is.”

Now viewed more than 41,000 times, Sanders’ video is making the rounds doing exactly what he hoped.

Bringing awareness to scamming.

All in hopes of helping people keep what is theirs.

“Most time, most residents see through it just as I did,” Sanders said. “And that’s great. We’ve started to learn and be educated and this is one of the ways that we get educated. And we’ve started to do that. But if one person in our county every day lost 100 dollars, just think about how fast that adds up.”

Poll of the day: Have you fallen victim to a phone scam? — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) January 23, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sanders adds scammers also work via email, internet and in person.

He suggests knowing who you’re doing business with.

Sanders also suggests doing your own research before giving money to anybody.