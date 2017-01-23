Wabash Valley elementary school recovering from nasty flu outbreak

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley elementary school is recovering from a nasty flu outbreak. “Lots of nausea, kids experiencing diarrhea, and vomiting,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Superintendent of Northeast School Corporation in Farmersburg.

Those were the symptoms spreading like wildfire throughout Northeast North Elementary School. Seventy-eight students came down with the influenza on Thursday. “Once your absentee rate gets up to 20%, by Indiana code you have to contact the Department of Health and the Department of Education,” explained Baker.

Health officials decided to cut the week short. The school sent home a letter issuing a sick day for the entire student body on Friday. Staff members spent the weekend thoroughly cleaning the entire building.

“We literally scoured the building from the ceiling to the floor. Any surface we could get to has been wiped down as good as we can get it,” said Baker.

As of Monday morning, thirty-four students were home ill. The district said it took the necessary steps in hopes of breaking the chain of transmission. Now, they’re relying on parents to do their part. “Please, do not send them to school until they are symptom free for 24-hours,” said Baker.

Eight additional schools across Indiana were also closed on Friday.

It’s not yet known if Northeast North will have to make up the day. School officials have filed a waiver with the Department of Education.