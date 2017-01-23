Warm weather impact on plants and insects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you were out and about this weekend, you noticed the warmer weather.

Viewers around the valley let us know online and over the phone just how unusual the weather felt to them.News 10 Follower Elizabeth Galloway even sent us a video of honey bees around her home from this Saturday.

“Honey bees in January…and it’s 63 degrees out,” exclaimed Galloway.

While seeing honey bees during the winter isn’t unheard of, it’s certainly something you don’t see often. According to Biologist Dr. Peter Coppinger, when it’s warm enough – honey bees have a pretty specific reason to wake up during winter.

“One of the reasons that they become active is that they leave the hive to defecate, which they don’t do in the hive,” remarked Coppinger. “Then they’ll come back to the hive and they’ll re-cluster together and sometimes cluster closer to the food that they’ve stored for the winter.”

Will the warm-up mean more insects around for spring? That answer is hard accurately to determine, but Coppinger says they may come out slightly earlier this spring.

“A lot of insects right now are in their pupal stage and they still need several weeks or months to develop,” explained Coppinger. “So a brief period of warmth might speed up that development a little bit, but they’re definitely not going to emerge in January. ”

Coppinger says despite recent warmth, plants are not likely to start sprouting right now. They have to meet a certain criteria first.

“Most plants require what’s called ‘chilling hours'”, said Coppinger. “They have to acquire a certain number of hours. not necessarily below freezing, but below 50 degrees. So right now some plants haven’t achieved that number yet. Even though it’s nice and warm, or it was; they’re not going to wake up.”

Coppinger says long period of warmth late next month and into march could be more dangerous to plants

Especially if it’s followed by a cold snap that could potentially new growth.