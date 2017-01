TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday night.

They were called to a trailer on North 6th Street in Terre Haute just before 11:00 p.m.

This is in the Mottesheard Mobile Home Park which runs along U.S. Highway 41.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home overtaken by flames.

Our News 10 crew saw smoke pouring out of the trailer when they arrived at the scene.

Fire officials have not released a cause for the fire. The incident remains under investigation.