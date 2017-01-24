Duke Energy: Large power outage on south side of Terre Haute was caused by squirrel

TERRE HAUTE/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – There were hundreds without power on the south side of Terre Haute on Tuesday afternoon.

Rick Burger with Duke Energy told News 10 that a squirrel got into the substation behind the old K-Mart location.

A viewer stated there were traffic issues on the south side due to stop lights being out.

At one point, the Duke Energy website was showing 4,937 customers without power. The outage spanned from as far north as Margaret Avenue, west past State Road 63, east 641 and almost south to Harlan Drive.

Power was restored by 2:40 p.m.

For outage information, check out the Duke Energy website.