Human Trafficking Awareness Effort Hits the Highways

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A valuable asset to detecting human trafficking may be rolling beside you on the highway on 18 wheels.

That’s with Truckers Against Trafficking or TAT.

Truckers Against Trafficking is teaming up with Indiana State Police to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

Human trafficking may be a bigger issue in Indiana than you realize.

Officials say that human trafficking is the second largest crime in the United States, only falling behind drug trafficking.

That’s why authorities are reaching out to motorists to keep an eye on their surroundings.

They’re raising awareness this week by educating commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees about what to look for.

Mike Morris is the President of Morris Trucking. With 25 trucks in operation, that’s several sets of eyes that can be looking for signs of human trafficking.

Morris says, “Our truckers cover probably 25 states and they’re in and out of a lot of places and they would see quite a bit.”

ISP Master Trooper Matt Ames says, “The state of Indiana last year had 178 cases of confirmed trafficking that was done in the state of Indiana, so it is an issue that we’re looking at.”

Officials say it is very important that if you’re wanting to make a report of human trafficking, to pay attention to detail.

Try to note a description of the car, and details about the person in question.

If you can take a picture, do so.

Note the location, time, and date.

The more specific you can be, the better it will help authorities.

Trooper Ames says, “For example, someone that’s not dressed properly. Like we’ve got lower temperatures right now. But if it’s someone that’s in shorts, flip flops and a t-shirt, and you see someone walking around in a truck stop area and a rest stop area, that’s just something that doesn’t fit right.”

Other signs may be a tattoo from the trafficker on a victim or avoiding eye contact.

Those are some red flags that Morris’ truckers can use to potentially save someone’s life.

Morris says, “Our industry has always been aware of all kinds of out of the norm things and report and law enforcement you know, has always reacted well.”

It is important to note that if you suspect someone is a trafficker, that you do not approach them.

That’s dangerous for you and the victim or victims.

You’re urged to contact authorities and let them handle it.

To report trafficking, call the NHTRC at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

To get certified by Truckers Against Trafficking, you can visit their website.

There, you’ll find even more resources to help identify human trafficking victims or suspects.