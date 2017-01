PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) – Hundreds of new jobs are on the way for an Indiana auto plant.

On Tuesday, Toyota Indiana announced they will be adding 400 jobs to their Princeton, Indiana plant.

This is part of a $600 million investment.

The company credits strong demand for the Toyota Highlander.

The expansion project is set to begin in the fall of 2017 and will add 40,000 Highlanders annually.