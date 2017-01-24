Isiah Benford booked into Vigo County Jail on intimidation charge

Photo of Benford provided by Vigo County Jail (1/24/17)
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Isiah Benford, who is accused of intentionally spreading HIV for more than a decade, has been booked on an intimidation charge.

Benford was booked on Tuesday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. after turning himself in at a hearing. Benford had not been located since he was released from jail last August.

His bond was set at $35,000 cash only with no 10 percent allowed. He is scheduled to appear in Division 6 on Jan. 25.

