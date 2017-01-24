Isiah Benford booked into Vigo County Jail on intimidation charge

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Isiah Benford, who is accused of intentionally spreading HIV for more than a decade, has been booked on an intimidation charge.

Benford was booked on Tuesday afternoon at 3:22 p.m. after turning himself in at a hearing. Benford had not been located since he was released from jail last August.

His bond was set at $35,000 cash only with no 10 percent allowed. He is scheduled to appear in Division 6 on Jan. 25.

Prosecutors will try Isiah Benford on robbery, theft, and battery charges. The state filed in April of 2014. Before the HIV related charges. — Lindsey Yates (@LYates_WTHI) January 24, 2017

News 10’s Lindsey Yates will have more on this tonight on News 10.

Benford has been missing since his release from jail last August. He turned himself in at a hearing this afternoon. — Lindsey Yates (@LYates_WTHI) January 24, 2017