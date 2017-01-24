ISU Police issue public safety advisory after three armed robberies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials have issued a public safety advisory for Indiana State University students.

According to an alert sent to students, police are investigating three separate robberies that happened over the weekend.

The advisory says all of them happened between the hours of midnight and 4:00 a.m. in the Farrington Grove area.

ISU Police issued the alert outside of campus due to the concentration of student residences in the area.

A group of males in their early 20’s allegedly took out handguns and demanded cell phones, purses, and wallets.

In the first incident, the suspects are described as one white male and one Hispanic male.

The second one involved two African-American males.

There is no description of suspects for the third incident.

Police are advising people to be alert to their surroundings and to not venture out alone.