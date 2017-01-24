Ivy Tech mechanical classes aim to fill job skills gap

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Try to imagine a product that wasn’t produced without the help of machine technologies.

Not so easy right?

That’s why it’s so important to have a workforce to program, repair, and modify these systems. Ivy Tech Advanced automation and Robotics Chair Jeff Moore is offering four new machine classes this year. Each class will prepare students for machine-skilled jobs.

“They [companies] have a number of high tech jobs, but they don’t have the people who are able to fill them,” urged Moore. “So in manufacturing, these folks will be able to get jobs where they’ll be able to run and operate kind of complex mechanical systems.”

Moore went to Berlin summer before last to learn how to prepare students in the courses. As a result, students in the Pressurized Systems and Mechatronics class were already putting their skills to use. they say using programmable logical controllers to problem solve is invaluable real-world experience.

“Granted, this is small scale, but it’s still the same concept,” said student Mark Engle. “Making sure you have materials needed and the process flows smoothly from the beginning raws to the end final product.”

Starting your mechanical education here could also mean good networking opportunities.

“We’re in the process of setting up internships with a number of local employers,” explained Moore. “CSN is one that we have an internship with, ThyssenKrupp is someone we’re in the process of setting up an internship with is Sony DADC.”

Students enrolling in the Electrical, Mechanical and Motor, Control System, and Pressurized Systems and Mechatronics classes will receive enough schooling to attempt to become a Level 1 Siemens Certified Mechatronic Systems Assistant.

You can learn more about that here: http://www.siemens-certifications.com/content/0/6/7/3389/43/