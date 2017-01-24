Kroger to add 10,000 jobs this year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kroger plans to do a lot of hiring this year. The grocery chain announced Monday it is set to hire 10,000 workers nationally.

Those hired will be in jobs ranging from part-time clerks and cashiers to department heads and assistant store managers.

The grocery chain says it added 12,000 employees last year, including 9,000 veterans.

Kroger, like other grocers, got squeezed last year by declining food prices. It’s also facing tough online competition from Wal-Mart and Amazon.

Speaking of Wal-Mart, the mega-retailer announced last week it was also adding 10,000 jobs in the United States.