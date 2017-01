LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – The Linton Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to a release, officers are looking for Kira Lea Hall.

She is described as a white female standing 5′ 6″ and weighing 120 lbs.

Hall has brown eyes and long black hair.

Police say she is driving a black 1999 Dodge truck.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Linton Police at 812-847-4411 or call 9-1-1.