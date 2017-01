Terre Haute South senior Jaylen Minnett was one of seven players from the state to earn the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Subway Player of the Week. The Braves guard Saturday scored 38 points in South’s win over Bloomington North.

The future IUPUI Jaguar is currently tied for sixth in the state in scoring at 25.9 per game. Over his last six games, Minnett has been even better, averaging more than 31 a contest.