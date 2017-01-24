Proposed Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Act could impact jobs in Illinois



ILLINOIS (WTHI) – A story we aired prompted one man to call us. He saw our story about the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Act, which has been proposed in Illinois.

If passed, it would add a one cent per ounce tax onto any drink that contains more than five grams of sugar.

When we visited the Marshall Marathon near Interstate 70 last Friday, we piqued the interest of Joshua Sanders, who’s worked his way up the ranks to area sales manager for Pepsi mid-America.

“It’s set up to affect over 114,000 jobs in Illinois, and that’s people who work in the drink, tea and juice industry,” Sanders explained.

He says the penny per ounce tax will force retailers to raise prices. While a 20 ounce bottle will see a 20 cent tax under this bill, sanders says a 12 pack will increase by $1.44, and 2-liters could double in price, or more.

Restaurants will also be hit, as the cost of the syrup for fountain drinks will increase by 40 to 45-percent. Sanders says higher prices mean less sales, and less sales could hurt the middle class.

“Honestly, it could cut jobs, potentially, depending on how bad it impacts us when it really hits.”

Sanders says the tax already exists in two forms in ‘Chicagoland’ as the city of Chicago taxes sugary drinks, as does Cook County.

A lawmaker from Chicago proposed this bill and Democrats have included it as part of its budget proposal.

But if one bill of this package fails, the whole budget proposal fails. Sanders feels Chicago Democrats are using the budget impasse to get a bad bill passed.

“If the people of Illinois don’t reach out to representatives, this will pass, and we all have a voice. We need to make our voice heard,” Sanders told News 10.

So he hopes Illinoisans in this part of the state reach out to their local lawmakers and the governor.

If you would like to voice your opinion, you can contact the following representatives:

John Shimkus (Republican, 15th District of Illinois) – (202) 225-5271

Rodney Davis (Republican, 13th District of Illinois) – (202) 225-2371