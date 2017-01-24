Residents, new council members weigh in on new jail at county council meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A new jail in Vigo County is back at the center of discussion.

“I think if we really need a new jail it should be smaller, we shouldn’t be anticipating that we’re going to incarcerate more people,” said Liz Brown, resident, “Our county population isn’t increasing, it’s not getting bigger and I don’t want to see more people incarcerated who aren’t committing violent crimes who really shouldn’t be in jail.”

Brown was among several concerned residents speaking out about their concerns for a new jail at Tuesday’s county council meeting.

The Vigo County Council presented the public and new council members with the proposed jail project. Legal opinion discussing the county’s current situation, the proposed project overview and project funding options were discussed through presentations.

With new faces on the council panel, Tuesday’s meeting was an eye-opener into the tough decisions that lie ahead.

“Here, we’re already being told that you have to fund $70 million, well that is a little uneasy,” said Councilman Brendan Kearns, “It’s a lot bigger than buying your first car or first home.”

Kearns says thoughts of funding the new jail is concerning, but he says it’s clear the option he doesn’t want to take, which is a local income tax.

“This community, in my opinion, cannot take another hit. We’re looking at so many projects, so many demands from the county governments and city government and we simply don’t have the kind of funding,” he said, “When you look at a community, the city of Terre Haute, with a household income of around $36,000, every dollar counts. If we were to raise the local income tax on the working people, we’re essentially just punishing them and that’s something that I personally struggle with.”

For Brown, jail funding is also a concern.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of people, people who really can’t afford it,” she said, “and it worries me that they can’t afford it and then, will they turn to possibly crime because they can’t afford to pay these higher taxes also. I think there’s a lot of people on the edge.”

Due to a pending federal lawsuit, the county has until February 28th to present significant plans of a new jail to a federal judge, including a final site. If this doesn’t happen, local officials could lose control over the project.

“The deadline does keep me up at night,” Kearns said, “This is a big deal. We’re looking at three new people on this council, this is the biggest project I don’t want to say in history, well actually it probably is.”