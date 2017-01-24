Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce votes to support proposed casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce released Tuesday morning that they have voted in favor of support for the proposed casino.

The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted during their monthly session to support the current legislation proposed by Sen. Jon Ford to bring a gaming facility to the Terre Haute area.

“During our meeting this morning we had the chance to gather more information thanks to a presentation by representatives of Full House Resorts, along with an open forum for our board members to ask the important questions that will affect the business community,” explains Chamber President David Haynes. “I think the board conducted a healthy discussion and ultimately came to the decision to support this proposed endeavor.”

If the proposed bill should pass it would allow Full House Resorts, Inc. to relocate 750 of its unused gaming positions that are currently allocated to its Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana to a new gaming/entertainment facility in Terre Haute.

“After thoughtful consideration and input from our membership, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has voted to express its strong support of Senator Ford’s legislation, and looks forward to the opportunity to work with Full House Resorts on the development of a state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment facility in Terre Haute, which is expected to generate 1,250 new permanent jobs, including 750 direct and 500 indirect jobs, and contribute over $26 million per year in new tax revenue of which $10 million directly benefit Terre Haute and Vigo County,” the Chamber explained in a press release.