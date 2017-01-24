United Way celebrates accomplishments & honors hard work

Related Coverage United Way of the Wabash Valley opens shop at new downtown location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley looks ahead for 2017.

The organization held its annual meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting is a way to honor members and donors, and their hard work.

Organization leaders talked about the room for growth this year.

They also celebrated the accomplishments of the 2016 campaign. The fundraiser kickoff focused less on money, and more on the message of giving back.

“We’re exited to say that we presented to hundreds of groups this year in the fall to talk about the mission of the United Way and how we’re trying ti impact the building blocks of life,” said Richard Payonk, Executive Director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

The organization also unveiled the “Do More” video. It encourages going above and beyond to volunteer and give back.

The United Way moved to a building at 7th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute in 2016. The organization hoped to better serve the community out of the new location.