Wabash Valley mayor delivers State of the City address

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Mayor Brian Wyndham stood before a crowded room Tuesday afternoon.

All to update the citizens of Brazil with what happened in 2016.

Something Wyndham believes is necessary.

“I think the community needs to know, you know, what as a government agency what are we doing, what do we have planned, what have we accomplished,” Wyndham said. “It’s very important for them those folks know those numbers because that’s who I’m working for.”

The city saw 34.75 miles of road paving.

The major U.S. 40 overhaul done by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Abandoned and destroyed homes were also taken down through the Blight Elimination Program.

This list goes on, and it’s a list Mayor Wyndham is proud of.

“You’d like to sit here and think that you can maintain, but I’m a firm believer we’re moving,” Wyndham said. “You’re either moving up or you’re moving down. There’s no such thing as treading water. So it’s our responsibility i think in city government to push for these projects.”

Despite all of the major projects, the city ended the year with $2.2 million in the bank.

Wyndham credits the efforts of the city department heads.

“You know, it’s important that we show fiscal responsibility first of all,” Wyndham said. “Secondly, as I said, we have a lot of the right people in place that take that responsibility very serious and are going to make sure that we are fiscally sound.”

Coming off a positive year for the city, more is in the works for the current year.

“We’d really like to start a sidewalk renovation or replacement program,” Wyndham said. “I think as you see there’s some new business development that’s going to be happening here. And O feel very confident going into 2017 that we’re going to be able to have a positive year there also.”

Wyndham says many local organizations will also continue their revitalization efforts as the city continues to move forward.

Another project Mayor Wyndham wants the city to do is paving and a drainage system at Forest Park to help with excess water during the annual 4th of July celebration.