Curt Mallory introduced as new Indiana State head football coach

Wednesday Indiana State University introduced Curt Mallory as the Sycamores next head football coach. Mallory comes to Terre Haute after spending the last two years at Wyoming.

The 47-year old comes from a tremendous football family. Curt played at Michigan from 1988-1991. He’s been an assistant coach at Michigan, Akron, Illinois, IU, Central Michigan and Ball State.

His two brothers are assistant coaches in the NFL, one with the Falcons and the other with the Jaguars. Curt’s dad Bill had an incredible 27-year coaching career. He coached at IU from 1984-1996 and is the Hoosiers all-time winningest head coach.