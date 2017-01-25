Death investigation underway in Robinson, IL

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) – A detective with the Robinson Police Department confirms a death investigation is underway.

Crawford County Coroner Earl Deckard says Toyoko Wiles, 78, was pronounced dead at her home at 206 North Cross Street at 7:35 a.m. on Monday the 23.

Deckard says an autopsy on the body of Wiles took place Tuesday, but there are no results to release at this time. Deckard would only classify the investigation as a “death investigation.”

Part of that investigation includes toxicology results, which Deckard says are pending. Deckard did say Wiles lived at the home with her husband, daughter, and grandchildren.

Deckard says Illinois State Police crime scene technicians assisted Robinson Police in this investigation.

We’ll continue to follow this investigation and let you know if there are any updates.