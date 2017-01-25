DOW Jones Hits 20,000 Point Milestone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The DOW jones has hit a pretty big milestone!

The DOW has reached 20,000 points for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a broad indicator of how the economy or our market is doing.

Kris Comar of Edward Jones in Terre Haute says high numbers can boost consumer confidence.

But, he cautions investors should keep in mind that 20,000 mark is not set in stone.

Comar says, “One thing we remind our clients of is, ‘Don’t let short-term headlines dictate your long-term investment strategy.’ So yes, is it exciting? Are we at a high? Yes it is. Is it a barrier that we’re going to keep going up and up? Who knows? We don’t know what tomorrow brings. So 20,000 really, just kind of look at it as a psychological number there.”

Some financial advisors are calling the jump in the DOW the “Trump Bump.”

Since November, the DOW has risen from 18,000 to 20,000 points.