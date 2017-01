TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) – Indiana State University students went above and beyond during a fundraiser for the kids.

On Tuesday, the organization State DM held fundraising events all day long.

From 9:00 until midnight students stopped by to participate and donate.

The goal was to raise $10,000.

We have some good news, they raised $11,684.44.

That money will be donated to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.