Local woman loses more than 230 pounds, weight loss journey goes viral

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Lexi Reed knew she needed a lifestyle change.

“I just didn’t feel satisfied with the life I was living, I didn’t feel as happy,” she said.

At only 25 years old, Lexi weighed almost 500 pounds. She wanted to lose the weight and tried, but not consistently.

“There were so many reasons that I wanted to lose weight,” she said, “To be healthier, to save my life basically, just to be able to ride a roller coaster, just so many different things I couldn’t do, to wear the clothes I wanted and not have to shop in the plus size section.”

January 1, 2016, Lexi decided she had enough. She and her husband, Danny, started their own New Year’s Resolution together to live a healthy life. Between working out together and eating right, they’ve lost almost 300 pounds combined.

“The first 30 days we didn’t eat out, we didn’t party with our friends or anything anymore, we didn’t have cheat meals, we just were constantly healthy,” she said, “I think after that first 30 days it just became so much easier because we had learned what we couldn’t eat and from there on it wasn’t a resolution anymore, it just became our lifestyle.”

Lexi started to see results and after losing 100 pounds, she decided to document her journey on social media. Her Instagram account, @fatgirlfedup, has more than 50,000 followers.

“I just would be happy if maybe 10 people followed me that were my friends, I didn’t think anybody would follow me, it’s just crazy,” she said.

Her profile, made up of sweaty selfies, healthy recipes and positive quotes, is part of her goal to help encourage others who are on the same journey.

“I just hope that if they do come to my page they can find inspiration, they can find somebody to say it’s possible,” she said, “You don’t have to have surgery, you don’t have to pay crazy amounts of money just to eat healthy or to have a trainer. Just move, start walking, all those things are just going to make a difference.”

For Lexi, being able to travel the path of a healthier lifestyle with her husband is also a plus.

“We’re able to do a lot more stuff together, I think it’s brought us closer,” she said, “We are a lot more active. We do go hiking, we go ride our bikes, we go walking all the time and it’s not just us watching t.v. and not talking. I think it’s been really good for our relationship and has brought us closer.”

It’s been a year since her weight loss journey started. Lexi has lost more than 230 pounds. Now a social media sensation, she has no plans to rest on her new found fame.

“It’s not even about that,” she said, “Just for people to come and be like you really inspired me, because of you I went to the gym today, or because of you I’ve started to diet and I’ve lost 20 pounds and I can do this now and this now. It’s just crazy to be able to help people. That’s what it’s really all about.”

Lexi credits all her weight loss to exercise and eating right. She says even the smallest change in your diet can make all the difference.

“Even if you stop drinking soda or you stop going out to eat and start making your own food, instead of watching TV at night, you’re walking, all those small changes are just going to add up to bigger goals,” she said.

Lexi says a key to stay motivated is setting goals for yourself.

“Just to kind of know where I’m going and what I want to achieve really helps,” she said, “If I have an outfit that I can’t wear then every time I workout I’m like ok, I’m getting closer to my goal, and that just kind of keeps motivated and keeps me going.”

Another secret to Lexi’s weight loss success is Google and experimenting with different recipes.

“I’m just your average person, I just decided to eat healthy, I don’t like cooking,” she said, “I just started making my own healthy meals and if I didn’t know how to make something, I would Google it, or I would take something I’d like that was unhealthy and try and make it healthy and that really worked for me.”

While Lexi’s weight loss journey has inspired thousands of people, it also inspired her. She recently applied to go back to school to study nutrition.

“I just want to do something in the nutrition field where I can help people just because I know it’s possible, I know what it’s like to change your life and I want to be able to help other people do that too,” she said.